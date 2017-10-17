 

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Sends A Message To Bobby Roode, The Shield’s Entrance Re-Created In WWE 2K18 Creation Suite

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Before they meet in a rematch during tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler sent a message to Bobby Roode.

– WWE Games and 2K have released a new gameplay video for WWE 2K18, showing the Shield’s entrance getting re-created in the WWE 2K Creation Suite. The game is available now.

