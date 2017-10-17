wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Sends A Message To Bobby Roode, The Shield’s Entrance Re-Created In WWE 2K18 Creation Suite
– Before they meet in a rematch during tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler sent a message to Bobby Roode.
The #ShowOff @HEELZiggler has a message for @REALBobbyRoode ahead of their rematch TONIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/lNbVowKT6C
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
– WWE Games and 2K have released a new gameplay video for WWE 2K18, showing the Shield’s entrance getting re-created in the WWE 2K Creation Suite. The game is available now.