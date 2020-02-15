Dolph Ziggler Sends Message to Otis After Spoiling His Date With Mandy Rose, Other Stars Comment

– As previously reported, Valentine’s Day was ruined for Otis last night on Smackdown. He was finally going to go on a date with his crush, Mandy Rose. However, when he went to the restaurant to meet her, she was already there with Dolph Ziggler. Otis’ night was ruined and his heart was broken in two. Dolph Ziggler later commented on the segment on Twitter, which you can see below. A number of WWE Superstars and Universe personalities, including Hall of Famer Mick Foley, also weighed in.

Ziggler tweeted on his account, “Hope you had a good Valentine’s Day.” Meanwhile, Otis’ tag team partner, Tucker, was incredibly steamed on his friend and partner’s behalf. Tucker wrote, “I’m coming for answers… Then I’m coming for heads. That’s my brother, I love him and if you hurt him there’s a price associated.” He later added, “I’m coming to find you @HEELZiggler”

Mandy Rose’s own tag team partner, Sonya Deville, even seemed critical of Ziggler. She tweeted, “Cmon dude let love be @HEELZiggler #thirstydolph”

Nia Jaz was also very angry for Otis, she wrote, “How darreee you do @otiswwe like that?! I’m super HEATED!” You can check out those tweets and comments below.

