Various News: Dolph Ziggler & Seth Rollins Hype Extreme Rules, Su Yung Stalks Madison Rayne, Tomorrow’s G1 Climax Matches

– Seth Rollins & Dolph Ziggler posted the following on Twitter, hyping their match at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV….

Two of the best in the game with the richest prize on #Raw at stake. Psyched for Pittsburgh. Psyched for #ExtremeRules. Psyched to bring the world to its feet. https://t.co/YbRemPdGwO — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 13, 2018

– Here is a video from last night’s Impact Wrestling, where Madison Rayne finds herself in a living nightmare as she’s stalked by Su Yung…



– The following A block matches kick off the G1 Climax tomorrow at 5:30AM ET…

* Togi Makabe vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hangman Page vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Michael Elgin vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White