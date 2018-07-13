Quantcast

 

Various News: Dolph Ziggler & Seth Rollins Hype Extreme Rules, Su Yung Stalks Madison Rayne, Tomorrow’s G1 Climax Matches

July 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Seth Rollins Dolph Ziggler Extreme Rules

– Seth Rollins & Dolph Ziggler posted the following on Twitter, hyping their match at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV….

– Here is a video from last night’s Impact Wrestling, where Madison Rayne finds herself in a living nightmare as she’s stalked by Su Yung…

– The following A block matches kick off the G1 Climax tomorrow at 5:30AM ET…

* Togi Makabe vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Hangman Page vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Michael Elgin vs. EVIL
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

