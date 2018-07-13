wrestling / News
Various News: Dolph Ziggler & Seth Rollins Hype Extreme Rules, Su Yung Stalks Madison Rayne, Tomorrow’s G1 Climax Matches
– Seth Rollins & Dolph Ziggler posted the following on Twitter, hyping their match at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV….
Two of the best in the game with the richest prize on #Raw at stake. Psyched for Pittsburgh. Psyched for #ExtremeRules. Psyched to bring the world to its feet. https://t.co/YbRemPdGwO
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 13, 2018
#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/vXq102DG9R
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) July 13, 2018
– Here is a video from last night’s Impact Wrestling, where Madison Rayne finds herself in a living nightmare as she’s stalked by Su Yung…
– The following A block matches kick off the G1 Climax tomorrow at 5:30AM ET…
* Togi Makabe vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Hangman Page vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Michael Elgin vs. EVIL
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White