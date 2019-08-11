Dolph Ziggler Says He’s Not a Part-Timer, Wants to See If Shawn Michaels Can Hang in the Ring With Him, on Matt Riddle Wishing Him Luck Against Goldberg

– WrestlingInc.com and Nick Hausman recently interviewed WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler ahead of Summerslam 2019, where he discussed his match with Goldberg, Matt Riddle’s recent comments, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Dolph Ziggler on the joke of his match against Goldberg being part-timer vs. part-timer: “Which is pretty funny, but clearly not true. I get the digs, I have taken a vacation this last year, but it was only after 14 years without one. The joke was warranted, it works, I have quit for two weeks before when I threw a title down and walked away for two weeks and left for a couple months. I just needed to get off television. When you see me ever day for 10 years straight? I gotta go away for a little bit. I needed to get out of WWE for a minute. I got right back in it, haven’t lost a step, I don’t have ring rust, and I don’t get out of shape.”

Ziggler on Matt Riddle wishing him luck against Goldberg: “I know that he’s made [comments about Goldberg] because people have told me, but I don’t know exactly what he said. All I know exactly is that he told me, ‘Good luck, bro.’ And I think that’s cool being a ‘shooter’ myself, an all-time winningest wrestler at Kansas State when I left.”

Ziggler on what’s next after getting rid of Goldberg: “I feel like once I get rid of Goldberg, I’m really kinda looking at Shawn Michaels, but, man, if anything happened there, I would try and make it happen/ I would love to see if Shawn Michaels could hang with me. And then one day I’d let [Riddle] come up and see if he can hang with me in the ring. Good luck to him doing everything he can because it’s not easy to get to the WWE roster. I’m not really friends with the ‘Attitude Era’ guys. I’ve been in rings with them. I’ve been in matches with them. I’ve been in segments with them. I’ve said my case that Shawn doesn’t act the way he used to act when he would tell people ‘follow that,’ I’m the one doing that. I got to kick him in the face, to be fair, he got me back last week when he kicked me in the face. You never know how it’s gonna go down, I’d love to see if Shawn Michaels could hang in the ring with me. If you’re gonna ask me, I don’t think he can. I think he’s the greatest of all-time. I’d love to go toe-to-toe with him, but I come out on top.”