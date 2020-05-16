Dolph Ziggler Gets Into Twitter Argument With Ryback, Claims Getting Out of Matches With Ryback in WWE ‘Was the Safe Thing To Do’

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback and Dolph Ziggler got into a bit of a heated exchange on Twitter this week. It was sparked by Ryback writing a tweet in response to a fan daring him to try chili vodka. Ryback then tweeted, “I’ve had more heat walking by @HEELZiggler flirting with ‘plug in any random diva’ asking if we’re going for @Hooters after the show.” Not to take the remark lying down, Dolph Ziggler later responded and took aim at the former WWE wrestler.

Ziggler wrote, “Woooo, the ‘random diva’ even complimented your massive forearms! Well the one, anyway.” The Big Guy then countered back with, “Had to have been the one that knocked you out when you ‘forgot’ to duck. Still baffles me to this day a guy with your neck width crumbled so easily, but shooters all have their weaknesses.”

Following that, Ziggler claimed that did whatever he could in order to not wrestle a match with him in WWE because it “was the safe thing to do.” Ziggler stated, “I did whatever I could to get out of a Ryback match, only getting hit once. It was the safe thing to do & not breach my contract. Plus, they said being in the ring with you, counted as community service. P.S.: feel free to google the word: ‘safe.'”

In response, the former US champion tweeted an image of a man putting his hands around a woman’s neck. The caption reads, “I googled safe and got this image???” He also shared a photo showing him together with Ziggler. You can see all their tweets and exchanges below.

