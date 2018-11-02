WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Has Something to Prove Against Kurt Angle, Superstars Hype Crown Jewel at the Stadium, and Rusev & Cesaro Play Soccer Before Event

– WWE released a backstage interview with Dolph Ziggler today ahead of Crown Jewel. Ziggler faces Kurt Angle in the opening round of the WWE World Cup tournament. You can check out that video below. He stated the following:

“As a fan growing up, that’s something cool, but I’ve come to this conclusion that I’m this hardened— wanting to be the best. Talking about it all the time. It’s one thing to talk about it and it’s another thing to do it. I get a chance to back it up tonight, all the things I’ve said for years. And I wouldn’t have it any other way than to going against an Olympic Gold Medalist to start it.”

– WWE released some videos of Superstars in the King Saud University Stadium before today’s Crown Jewel event. You can check out those Instagram clips featuring The Miz and Baron Corbin below.

– In another Instagram video, Cesaro and Rusev play a little bit of soccer before today’s event. You can check out that clip below.