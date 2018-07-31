wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Teases Appearance On Tonight’s Miz & Mrs, WWE Looks Back at Summerslam 1998, Finn Balor Comments on Raw Loss
July 31, 2018
– Dolph Ziggler posted the following on Twitter, teasing an appearance on tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs…
See this sweet angel
AND ME & @MaryseMizanin
TONITE @MizandMrsTV @USA_Network 10pm! It’s like the Babysitters club books, meet the problem child movies #MizAndMrs pic.twitter.com/GZjpt3mfwz
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) July 31, 2018
– Finn Balor posted the following on Twitter, commenting after his loss to Baron Corbin on last night’s WWE Raw…
Regardless of the out come …
I just love being in the ring
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 31, 2018
– WWE posted the following look back at Summerslam 1998…