WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Thanks Vince McMahon, WWE Looks At Rey Mysterio’s Tweet To Kalisto, WWE Polls Fans On Dancing With The Stars

– Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he attended a Guns n’ Roses concert in New York City last night, thanking Vince McMahon.

– WWE has released a new edition of WWE Now, in which Cathy Kelley looks at Rey Mysterio’s reaction to Kalisto’s title win, among others.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which WWE female superstars they want to see on Dancing With the Stars: Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Emma, Lana, Mickie James, Naomi, Natalya, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks or other. At this time, 18% voted for Bliss while 16% voted for Lana, 11% for Banks, 10% for Flair, 10% for Naomi, 5% for Becky, 5% for Carmella and 5% for other. The rest got 4% or less.