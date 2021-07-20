wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler Thinks Big E Cashing in His MITB Briefcase Could be Monumental If Done Right
– WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler weighed in on Big E winning the Money in the Bank briefcase at Last Sunday’s event. Ziggler noted this could be a monumental angle and will be “unforgettable” if it takes the proper time. He stated the following:
“I don’t watch blah blah blah, whatever. We are about to see even more layers, to E. This could be monumental & if it takes time, will be absolutely unforgettable. doesn’t always happen to one of the good guys, but in this case it did. Now don’t f it up.”
Previously, Big E debuted on the main WWE roster as an enforcer for AJ Lee and Dolph Ziggler. Big E also got to see Dolph Ziggler cash in his own Money in the Bank contract firsthand back in April 2013. On the April 8, 2013 edition of Raw, Ziggler beat Alberto Del Rio after cashing in his contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship. You can view Ziggler’s tweet below:
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 19, 2021
