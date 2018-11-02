Quantcast

 

Dolph Ziggler Upsets Kurt Angle In WWE Crown Jewel World Cup (Pics, Video)

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Dolph Ziggler

In what could be considered an upset, Dolph Ziggler pinned Kurt Angle with a Zig Zag to advance to the semifinals in the WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel. Ziggler will now meet Seth Rollins, who pinned Bobby Lashley earlier in the show.

