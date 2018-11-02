wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler Upsets Kurt Angle In WWE Crown Jewel World Cup (Pics, Video)
In what could be considered an upset, Dolph Ziggler pinned Kurt Angle with a Zig Zag to advance to the semifinals in the WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel. Ziggler will now meet Seth Rollins, who pinned Bobby Lashley earlier in the show.
