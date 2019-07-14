wrestling / News

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens Added to Extreme Rules, Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Set for Kickoff

July 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Extreme Rules Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

– It’s official. WWE has added two more matches to today’s Extreme Rules card. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler has been added to the main pay-per-view portion of the event. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura will now face Finn Balor for the WWE Intercontinental championship during the Kickoff show. You can check out the match announcements and updated lineups below.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor was added earlier today during the WWE Now preview show for the event. WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is set for later today at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

So here is the latest updated card for the event:

Main Card

WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin
WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
Smackdown Women’s Championship Handicap Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs. Heavy Machinery
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The Usos
WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese
No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns
Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

Kickoff Pre-Show

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Extreme Rules, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading