Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens Added to Extreme Rules, Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Set for Kickoff

– It’s official. WWE has added two more matches to today’s Extreme Rules card. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler has been added to the main pay-per-view portion of the event. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura will now face Finn Balor for the WWE Intercontinental championship during the Kickoff show. You can check out the match announcements and updated lineups below.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor was added earlier today during the WWE Now preview show for the event. WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is set for later today at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

So here is the latest updated card for the event:

Main Card

* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Handicap Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs. Heavy Machinery

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The Usos

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese

* No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns

* Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

Kickoff Pre-Show

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura