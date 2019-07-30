Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz Announced For SummerSlam

– Dolph Ziggler and the Miz’s match is now official for next month’s WWE SummerSlam. WWE announced on Tuesday afternoon that the two will do battle at the PPV, which takes place on August 11th from Toronto, Ontario.

The announcement reads:

The Miz and Dolph Ziggler are at it again, but it’s a little different this time.

Whereas the battles of years past have cast The A-Lister as the arrogant antagonist and Ziggler as the underappreciated grinder battling for his pride, their match at SummerSlam sees the old rivals on opposite sides of their usual coin. This time, Ziggler has been the one to stoke hostilities with The Miz, essentially accusing his fellow Clevelander of selling out so he could score a reality show and a supermodel wife. Miz, meanwhile, has turned a corner in recent months, casting aside his old me-first sensibilities to harness his inner fighting spirit — something he pointedly contrasts with Ziggler’s recent complaints that he’s the one owed all the opportunities around here.

Their issues seemed to reach a fever pitch last week on SmackDown LIVE when the two nearly came to blows (Shawn Michaels took the proverbial bullet via Ziggler’s superkick to the chin instead), but now, the two will again have a chance to settle their differences. Typically, we’d say this is only for now — these two might just be destined to do this forever — but if the recent aggression is any indication, both Superstars are playing for keeps this time around.