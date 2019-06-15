Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods, A Moment of Bliss, Set For Tuesday’s Smackdown

WWE has announced that Dolph Ziggler will go one on one with Xavier Woods on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live, just five days before Ziggler challenges Kofi Kingston in a steel cage match for the WWE title at Stomping Grounds. Meanwhile, Bayley will appear on Alexa Bliss’ talk show ‘A Moment of Bliss’ before those two face at the same PPV for the Smackdown Women’s title.