wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods, A Moment of Bliss, Set For Tuesday’s Smackdown
WWE has announced that Dolph Ziggler will go one on one with Xavier Woods on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live, just five days before Ziggler challenges Kofi Kingston in a steel cage match for the WWE title at Stomping Grounds. Meanwhile, Bayley will appear on Alexa Bliss’ talk show ‘A Moment of Bliss’ before those two face at the same PPV for the Smackdown Women’s title.
This Tuesday, #WWEStompingGrounds opponents will come face-to-face when #SDLive #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE joins @AlexaBliss_WWE on #AMomentOfBliss! https://t.co/jVkk5WynIg
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2019
ALSO, before @HEELZiggler challenges @TrueKofi for the #WWETitle at #WWEStompingGrounds, #TheShowOff will go one-on-one with #TheNewDay's @XavierWoodsPhD! #SDLive https://t.co/incI6sKQ4U
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2019
