WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Wants to Face Goldberg, WWE 2K19 Servers To Stay Up, John Cena Personalized Message

– Dolph Ziggler tweeted today that he wants to face Goldberg again in a response to this morning’s WWE ThunderDome news. Goldberg hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 36 where he lost the WWE Universal Title to Braun Strowman. Ziggler last appeared on WWE TV during the RAW Underground debut.

all of this bc of my unprecedented winning streak on underground!?Thanks WWE, now give me goldblerg https://t.co/3FMI9L3ysH — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 17, 2020

– WWE 2K Games has announced that matchmaking servers and community creations will stay online for WWE 2K19 until the next WWE 2K game is released, even though the 2K series is on hold right now. The servers were scheduled to be taken down in September but fans started a petition to keep it up which has topped 4900 signatures.

We have sunset support for 2K19 Road to Glory and Online Towers. However, in appreciation for our loyal community, we will continue to support all other WWE 2K19 modes (specifically matchmaking servers and Community Creations) until the launch of the next WWE 2K sim title. pic.twitter.com/yJcOFyOdJH — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) August 17, 2020

– John Cena is offering people who buy his new children’s book a free, personalized message from him.

