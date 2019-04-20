Dolph Ziggler Wasn’t Told He Would Be at Royal Rumble Until Night Before, Is Still ‘On Vacation’

– Dolph Ziggler spoke with WSVN-TV’s Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and discussed his Royal Rumble appearance, current status with WWE and more. Chris sent us the following highlights and video:

On when was he told he was going to be in this year’s Royal Rumble: “Oh my God. That’s a great story. Can I tell this story? When I talked to you, I was not booked for the Royal Rumble and I have no reason to lie to anybody or be like ‘Hey listen, I don’t know what the deal is’. I was just on hiatus and I got a call to be there. And if I wasn’t in town for a booking for a comedy show that night I would not have even been in Phoenix. I got a call the night before saying ‘Hey, you gotta get here.'”

On if he was booked for the Royal Rumble just to end his storyline with Drew McIntyre: “I’m not exactly sure but it did go into it more but I don’t know if that continues because I’m still just on vacation. I think it was more just I was in town and I’m one of their guys and it happened to work out so I got a double booking, double pay day, WWE and the comedy show.”

On how being in the Royal Rumble made him late for his own comedy show that night in Phoenix: “I was one of the last people in the ring that night and my comedy show three blocks away had to start an hour late because I was running over with sweat and my bags. I almost went in my gear but I was like I’m going to have to shower.”