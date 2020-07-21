wrestling / News

Dolph Ziggler To Get WWE Championship Rematch on Next Week’s Raw

July 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre Raw

Dolph Ziggler will get another shot at the WWE Championship on next week’s episode of Raw — with a caveat. Ziggler came out on Monday’s show to demand another shot at Drew McIntyre following their match at Extreme Rules. McIntyre initially denied the demand, but agreed once Ziggler said he could pick whatever stipulation he wanted. McIntyre agreed, and said that he would — like Ziggler did at Extreme Rules — reveal the stipulation right before the match begins.

Raw airs next Monday on USA Network. Also announced for the show is a rematch between Asuka and Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

