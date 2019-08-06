– WWE caught up with Dolph Ziggler following last night’s Raw. Here’s what he had to say about his WWE SummerSlam match against Goldberg.

“I was caught by surprise, but when you’re someone who is me in this line of business, and you’ve made a career about preparing for everyone, absolutely everyone on this roster, day in and day out, Goldberg is not on that roster. So, I was caught a little off guard tonight by a couple of different people. I guess I was owed a kick to the face. I have a lot to prepare for, for SummerSlam because I have made a career, a career out of every match saying ‘you don’t have a chance in this match’ and giving them one little inkling of saying ‘I am better than all of you and I can prove it tonight’ and will SummerSlam be the night? You’re damn right it will be! Because every time I step foot in the ring, it’s not just to be the best, it’s not just to take over the show, to steal the show and walk out with someone’s girlfriend. I’ve done it, I’ve done it all! I have a legacy that I have to prove, not just to myself but to the entire damn world, just how good I am. I am as good as I say I am, no one else backs up anything like I do and I will prove it when I kick Goldberg’s ass in front of everybody at SummerSlam, and I will walk out the living legend that I am.”