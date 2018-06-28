WWE News: Dolph Ziggler’s WWE Contract Expiring Soon, Tommaso Ciampa & Aleister Black Feud on Twitter, Something Else to Wrestle Clip

– According to Pwinsider (via cagesideseats.com), Dolph Ziggler’s WWE contract is up later this summer and he hasn’t signed a new deal at this time.

– Following last night’s NXT TV, Tommaso Ciampa & Aleister Black have started trading jabs on Twitter…

Three, four, your tweets are a bore. https://t.co/rfYchfccTC — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) June 28, 2018

– Here is a clip from Something Else to Wrestle, featuring a look at The Undertaker switching to the American Bad Ass character…