Domenic DeNucci’s Family Issues Update Following Hospitalization

In a bit of good news, Domenic DeNucci is recovering well after a procedure that required he be hospitalized over the weekend. As reported earlier today, Bobby Fulton revealed on Twitter that DeNucci, who has trained the likes of Mick Foley, Shane Douglas and more, was hospitalized.

In a statement issued to Gerweck.net, the family announced that DeNucci had been admitted to the hospital after having some minor health issues and it was determined he had a slight stenosis of his aorta. A routine heart catheterization was performed to insert a stent into the narrow artety and DeNucci is resting comfortably and feeling better.

The full statement is below. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to DeNucci and his family on a quick and full recovery.