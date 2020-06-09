wrestling / News
Domenic DeNucci’s Family Issues Update Following Hospitalization
In a bit of good news, Domenic DeNucci is recovering well after a procedure that required he be hospitalized over the weekend. As reported earlier today, Bobby Fulton revealed on Twitter that DeNucci, who has trained the likes of Mick Foley, Shane Douglas and more, was hospitalized.
In a statement issued to Gerweck.net, the family announced that DeNucci had been admitted to the hospital after having some minor health issues and it was determined he had a slight stenosis of his aorta. A routine heart catheterization was performed to insert a stent into the narrow artety and DeNucci is resting comfortably and feeling better.
The full statement is below. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to DeNucci and his family on a quick and full recovery.
Domenic was admitted to the hospital on Friday after experiencing some very minor health issues, including fatigue. After test concluded that DeNucci had slight stenosis of his aorta, the doctors decided to perform a routine heart catheterization to insert a stent into the narrowed artery. That procedure was successfully performed earlier today and Domenic is resting comfortably. His daughter and son-in-law, Danielle & George Kassel, are with him and report that he is in great spirits and feeling much better. They asked that their heartfelt thanks be extended to all of Domenic’s friends and fans around the world.
Legions of professional wrestling fans have followed Domenic DeNucci’s legendary career for decades and he has long been regarded as one of the squared circle’s most talented ambassadors. But for those of us who grew up in Pittsburgh, DeNucci was a mainstay on WIIC-TV’s (WPXI) “Studio Wrestling” every Saturday night at 7 PM. Hosted by another Pittsburgh legend, “Chilly Billy”- Bill Cardille, “Studio Wrestling” boasted the biggest names in professional wrestling, including DeNucci, “Haystacks” Calhoun, the “Valiant Brothers”, “Superstar” Billy Graham, “Jumping” Johnny DeFazio, and of course, Pittsburgh’s own “Living Legend” Bruno Sammartino. In addition to his numerous singles and tag-team world championships, Domenic is also a member of the Cauliflower Alley Club’s Hall of Fame and is set to be honored again by them this September, in Las Vegas, with the Cauliflower Alley Trainer’s Award. DeNucci has trained numerous students over the years, including Cody Michaels, Brian Hildebrand (Mark Curtis), the “Franchise” Shane Douglas, and WWE Hall of Fame inductee Mick Foley.
