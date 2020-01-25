Dominic Garrini Calls for Open Prize Fight Challenge at MLW Fightland

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Dominic Garrini, a BJJ gold medalist, will take part in an open invitational Prize Fight Challenge at MLW Fightland on February 1. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full announcement below.

Dominic Garrini calls out all in prize fight challenge at FIGHTLAND February 1 in Philly

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com

PHILADELPHIA — Team Filthy today announced that the newest member of their fight team, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gold medalist Dominic Garrini, will compete in an open invitational Prize Fight Challenge at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Team Filthy, captained by ““Filthy” Tom Lawlor, features a murderers row of martial artists / fighters, including the undefeated Dominic Garrini.

What is a Prize Fight? Well, according to Team Filthy:

Any and all gentlemen with superb athletic ability are welcomed to step up and try to test their prowess. If they can last just 5 minutes in an exhibition against the “bone collector” without conceding, they will win a LARGE sum cash reward.

The question is, who will step up in this prize fight to challenge the decorated mixed martial artist?