Dominic Garrini Reveals AEW Employee Encouraged Him To Join MLW

Fightful Select recently spoke with Dominic Garrini, who revealed that AEW employee BJ Whitmer was the one who encouraged him to take a multi-year deal with MLW. Garrini is currently signed with the company on a three-year contract, which will end in September 2022.

He said that MSL contacted him first. When deciding in late 2019 what he planned to do, he contacted Whitmer, who suggested he go to MLW and then weigh his options in three years. That’s what he decided to do.

He added that during the pandemic, he was out of work with his day job and Court Bauer contacted him every week to talk things over and go over MLW’s future plans.