Dominik Dijakovic On How Long He Wants to Wrestle For

In an article for The Worcester Telegram out of Massachusetts, local NXT star Dominik Dijakovic discussed how he wants to wrestle up until his early to mid-40s, noting that once you get older and more popular, you don’t have to do as much. He also talked about what drew him to wrestling. Highlights are below.

On how long he wants to wrestle for: “So maybe it’s not necessarily doing as many back flips off the top rope anymore. Maybe now it’s a more character-driven thing. So, realistically, you’re able to be successful at a high level easily into your mid-40s … and the older you get, usually the more popular you get. And the more popular you get, the less you have to do. So I’m starting to trend in that direction. Not quite there yet. I still break out some high-flying stuff every so often. But ideally for me, if I could picture my career going perfectly, I would wrestle into my early to mid-40s. But it just depends on how you control yourself and control your body and take care of your body and things like that.”

On what drew him to wrestling: “Once I got in the ring and started being able to do it myself, that’s when I realized this was truly the combination of all the things I enjoy and I pride myself on. Being skilled at in terms of athleticism and showmanship — and I love movies and acting is a big part of it. It’s just all-around the combination of athleticism and entertainment, not to be cliché, but it spoke to me and checked all the boxes.”