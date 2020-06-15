WWE News: Dominick Mysterio Set to Appear On RAW Tonight, Daniel Bryan & Brie Go To Shaman

– Dominick Mysterio will be appearing on RAW tonight after Seth Rollins invited him and Rey Mysterio to tonight’s show. Dominick confirmed his appearance on Instagram today, though didn’t say if Rey will be appearing.

WWE also confirmed Dominick’s appearance on RAW tonight.

Dominick Mysterio accepts Seth Rollins’ invitation to Raw

Last Monday on Raw, Seth Rollins crashed an exclusive interview with Rey Mysterio, who gave an update on his status after the gruesome eye injury inflicted on him by The Monday Night Messiah. While Mysterio’s outlook is promising, he’s still not cleared for a return to the ring.

Despite that, Rollins had the audacity to invite the furious Mysterio and his son Dominik to Raw this week to help them understand the “sacrifice” he made for the greater good of the red brand. This morning, Domink confirmed on social media that he accepted the invitation and was headed to the WWE Performance Center.

Is Dominik walking into the lion’s den and tempting The Monday Night Messiah?

