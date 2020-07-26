wrestling / News
Dominik To Confront Seth Rollins on This Week’s Raw
Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik will be at Raw this week to confront Seth Rollins. WWE announced on Sunday that Dominik will appear on the show after Rollins defeated Rey in their Eye For an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
The preview for the segment is as follows:
Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik is coming to Raw to confront Seth Rollins
After a grotesque victory over Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins declared that no one was left to “stand in the way of the greater good.” But there’s one more man willing to defy The Monday Night Messiah.
Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik, is coming to Raw to confront Rollins this Monday night.
The Black Hand of Raw defeated Rey Mysterio at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, extracting his eye in the disturbing, first-ever Eye for an Eye Match. The next night, Rollins said Raw was now “free to fulfill its potential,” and he drew the ire of Aleister Black after blaming the WWE Universe and Rey Mysterio himself for Rollins’ actions.
But Black, too, suffered the wrath of Rollins and Murphy, who targeted his arm in a vicious attack after their one-on-one match.
With The Monday Night Messiah having taken out his father, Dominik is sure to be less than cordial. But can he avoid a similar fate?
