Dominik Dijakovic Deletes Twitter Account After Controversial Comments About ‘Purifying’ America

Feast your eyes on this. Dominik Dijakovic deleted his Twitter account after posting controversial comments this week. During the NXT taping this past Wednesday, Dijakovic defeated an enhancement talent and cut a promo to talk about how his family immigrated to the US. He then said that he wanted to win the NXT North American title and challenged Velveteen Dream. The segment should air next week or on April 24. A later match on the taping featured Dijakovic defeating Mansoor Al-Shehail. Dream confronted him after the match and accepted his challenge.

Perhaps as part of his new storyline in NXT (which hasn’t aired yet), Dijakovic went on Twitter yesterday and made a tweet about purifying America.

He wrote: “This continent has everything backwards. This is a diseased environment that breeds impurity. The streets are almost as filthy as the inhabitants. I would know, I’ve lived the majority of my life here. I owe it to myself and my family to Purify this wasteland.”

He then tagged President Donald Trump, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He deleted the tweet less than half an hour later before deactivating his entire account. You can see a screenshot of the tweet below.