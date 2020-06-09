WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Continues To Tease Main Roster Call Up, Best of Backlash, RAW Top 10

– Dominik Dijakovic took to Twitter today to tweet a photo of Seth Rollins with no caption, further fueling speculation that he will be called up to the WWE main roster soon. Last week, Dijakovic tweeted a photo of the WWE United States Title, causing speculation that he would be facing Apollo Crews on RAW last week.

He is expected to be called up to the RAW roster soon, but it remains to be seen when exactly.

– The Best of Backlash compilation has been added to the WWE Network and features the following:

* The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for the WWF Championship with Shane McMahon as special guest referee (No Holds Barred) – Backlash 1999

* Kurt Angle vs. Edge – Backlash 2002

* The Rock vs. Goldberg – Backlash 2003

* Cactus Jack vs. Randy Orton for the Intercontinental Championship (No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere) – Backlash 2004

* Batista vs. The Undertaker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Last Man Standing) – Backlash 2007

* Randy Orton vs. Edge vs. Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship (Fatal Four-Way) – Backlash 2007

* Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Six Pack Elimination Match) -Backlash 2016

* The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship – Backlash 2018

