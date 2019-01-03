Dominik Dijakovic Recalls His Initial WWE Tryout in 2013, Talks Motivation and More

– Dominik Dijakovic spoke with WWE.com about his 2013 tryout with the company, his motivation and more. Highlights are below:

On who Dominik Dijakovic is: “Dominik Dijakovic is the physical embodiment of a lifetime’s worth of struggle, discipline, sacrifice and failure.”

On the motivation for his intensity: “There are many emotions evoked from the broad spectrum of humanity. In my experience, the only emotion that consistently delivers success is focus. My focus is channeled through my intensity, forged from a lifetime of despair.”

On his initial WWE tryout several years back: “In June of 2013 I attended the final WWE tryout at Florida Championship Wrestling in Tampa, Fla. I don’t know who else was there because I don’t waste time worrying about the accomplishments of others as those are distractions which will deter my focus. My goal was to obtain a WWE contract and I failed. In my life, I have failed countless times. Over and over and over again. And that is why Dominik Dijakovic will succeed.”

On being motivated by his not getting a job after the first tryout: “Failure is a catalyst. Failure is a motivator. Failure is perspective. Once you live it, you learn it and understand it. Then, and only then do you know exactly how to make sure that it never happens again.”

On his athletic experience: “Athleticism was a mandatory expectation in my upbringing. I competed collegiately at an elite level in both American football and basketball simultaneously. This afforded me the resources to attend university and receive an undergraduate and graduate degree in criminology.”