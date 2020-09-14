WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Fuels Retribution Speculation With New Mystery Tweet, Ric Flair Is Fired Up For NFL Season

– Dominik Dijakovic’s newest tweet is sparking plenty of speculation about his potential involvement with Retribution. Dijakovic took to Twitter on Sunday and simply wrote “1213” in what is now the only tweet on his account.

As previously reported, Dijakovic cut a promo as one of the Retribution members on a recent edition of RAW.

– Ric Flair is absoltuely fired up for the new NFL season, and he proved that in a new video on his YouTube channel. Flair cut a promo on his excitement for his favorite team, the Atlanta Falcons, and what they could accomplish this season.