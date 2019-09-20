Dominik Dijakovic Takes Shot at Kenny Omega Over NXT ‘Developmental Talent’ Comments

– Dominik Dijakovic didn’t take to kindly to Kenny Omega’s comments that NXT’s roster aren’t “real stars” and had a shot across the bow on Twitter. Dijakovic posted to Twitter to respond to Omega’s comments in an interview posted earlier today about NXT going head to head with AEW that “you’re going to see real stars [in AEW]; not developmental talent, but real stars appearing on your television sets every week.”

Dijakovic, who is of course on the NXT roster, posted to remind Omega about his match with Keith Lee in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles 2017 in the semifinals. That same weekend, Omega teamed with The Young Bucks against Penta 0M, Rey Fenix & Flamita.

You can see Dijakovic’s comments, and a response by Omega, below: