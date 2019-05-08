wrestling / News
Dominik Dijakovic Undergoes Knee Surgery Due to Torn Meniscus
– Dominik Dijakovic is set to be out of action for a while, as he has undergone surgery to fix a torn meniscus. Dijakovic posted to Twitter to announce that he had the knee surgery done yesterday in Orlando. You can see the video below, in which the NXT star shows his wrapped-up knee and says he’s glad because (as Fightful notes), “this represents sacrifice, this represents discipline. I had to rip away the weakness to rebuild it to be stronger than ever using my blood. When I was through, the only ones waiting for me were my family. They will drive me to return stronger than ever and regain what is rightfully ours. And that’s the North American Championship.”
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) May 8, 2019
Dijakovic’s last match was on April 19th at an NXT live event. No word on when he will may be able to return.
