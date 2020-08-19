wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Hypes The Bump Appearance, Full Set of Guests, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown
– Dominik Mysterio is set to appear on The Bump and he cut a promo hyping his appearance tomorrow. The Bump’s Twitter account posted the video by Dominik for his appearance ahead of his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam which you can see below.
Also posted was the full list of guests, which include AJ Styles, Cameron Grimes, and Adam Cole:
👀 @35_Dominik has a message for @WWERollins… and there's more where that came from, tomorrow on #WWETheBump. pic.twitter.com/SOw8HzKqWs
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 18, 2020
The always-fashionable @CGrimesWWE joins us, just days ahead of his very first #NXTTakeOver! 🎩 #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/QMMHyMyLWh
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 19, 2020
An opportunity for redemption awaits him at #SummerSlam… but tomorrow, @35_Dominik sounds off on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/zZdaikeRYm
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 19, 2020
– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s Smackdown, which you can see below. The promo teases another superstar facing Braun Strowman’s wrath following his attack on Alexa Bliss last week:
