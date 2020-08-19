WWE News: Dominik Hypes The Bump Appearance, Full Set of Guests, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

– Dominik Mysterio is set to appear on The Bump and he cut a promo hyping his appearance tomorrow. The Bump’s Twitter account posted the video by Dominik for his appearance ahead of his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam which you can see below.

Also posted was the full list of guests, which include AJ Styles, Cameron Grimes, and Adam Cole:

– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s Smackdown, which you can see below. The promo teases another superstar facing Braun Strowman’s wrath following his attack on Alexa Bliss last week: