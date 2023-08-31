Dominik Mysterio On Hitting 25 Years With WWE, Says He’s Already 18 Years In

Dominik Mysterio believes he has a good shot at hitting 25 years with WWE, noting that he is already 18 years in. Mysterio was on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and was asked about Edge saying that he could eventually make it to 25 years with the company.

“He was there for my first match in front of a live crowd,” Dominik said about Edge (per Fightful). “He walked me through it, he helped me out. He also started the Judgment Day. But hearing all of this doesn’t really change anything. I think he even forgot, I’m already 18 years in. I started in ‘05. So give me seven more years for my 25-year anniversary.”

Dominik’s WWE debut came in 2005 as part of Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio’s feud. He made appearances with WWE in 2019 and officially joined the company in 2020.