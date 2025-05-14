In an interview with the Intoxicados podcast (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio recalled making appearances for WWE when he was a child and how much he got paid for the events. Mysterio is now a full-time wrestler in the company and the current Intercontinental Champion. Dominik Mysterio stated:

“I got paid, I’ll tell you exactly how much I got paid. I got paid five grand. Five grand. That was just for one of the events. My parents told me, normally they wouldn’t tell me, they would just tell me they put it to the side. They told me about this because I was asking, ‘How much did I get paid for this?’ I knew something was coming. They said, ‘You got paid five grand.’ ‘Cool, let’s go to Toys R Us.’ I go to Toys R Us. I get myself a bike and, I’ve always been into universal monsters, so they had these Frankenstein heads. ‘Let me get a couple of those.’ It totaled out to maybe $400, maybe $300, if that. As soon as we got home, I’m like, ‘Can we go to Target?’ My mom goes, ‘That’s it. That’s all your money.’ It probably all went to my sister’s college fund.”

Dominik Mysterio was successful at last weekend’s WWE Backlash 2025, defending his Intercontinental Championship against Penta.