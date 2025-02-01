– Speaking to The One Mona ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Dominik Mysterio addressed his action last month at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut. After Rhea Ripley defeated Mysterio’s onscreen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, Mysterio went up to Ripley and opened his arms in a huge. Instead, Ripley kicked him in the groin.

Dominik Mysterio said on the act (via Fightful), “So there is a huge misunderstanding there. Liv and I had agreed that if, for whatever reason, she did not end up with the title, I would steal it and run away and we would figure it out.” He continued, “So that’s what I was going for. I was going in for the sneak hug, steal the title, and dip. But she caught on, I guess. That’s the real story.”

Ripley defeated Liv Morgan during the Netflix debut of Raw to recapture the Women’s World Championship.