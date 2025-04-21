Dominik Mysterio Addresses Issues With His Lucha Mask Off At WWE WrestleMania

Fresh off his WWE Intercontinental Championship victory at WrestleMania 41, a confident Dominik Mysterio addressed his pre-match struggle with a Luchador mask. “Dirty Dom,” who defeated Penta, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor for his first main roster singles title, had difficulty removing the mask on his way to the ring, a moment Michael Cole playfully mocked on commentary.

Speaking on the WrestleMania recap show (per Fightful), Dominik offered a bizarre yet entertaining explanation, comparing the mask’s allure to the supernatural grip of the titular mask in the Jim Carrey film, “The Mask.”

“You know why I couldn’t get the mask off? Let me give you a little backstory. Have you ever seen ‘The Mask’ with Jim Carrey? You know how the mask, gives you powers? I put on the mask because I was like, You know what? I was like, ‘I feel like it’s gonna give me some powers,’ right? So I had the mask, felt powerful, but then I was like, ‘Nah, I’m Dirty Dom. I don’t need to hide my face. I’m the greatest-looking Mysterio of all time. So, I was like, ‘Let me take this off.’ So when I went to take it off, it was like, ‘Don’t go.’ It just kept saying, ‘Culture. History. Lucha,’ and I said, ‘Nope, it’s time.’ right?”

“All the guys that wear masks, they’re all ugly. That’s why they hide their faces. I’m a good-looking dude, you know? I don’t need to do that. There’s a good saying in Spanish that we say, ‘Eres guapo, eres guapo.'”