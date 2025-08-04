Dominik Mysterio Beats AJ Styles to Retain Intercontinental TItle At WWE SummerSlam Night Two

Dominik Mysterio got smart to achieve a successful defense of his Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam, defeating AJ Styles. Mysterio defeated Styles on Sunday’s show, getting the win when Styles’ Calf Crusher pulled Mysterio’s boot off. Mysterio hit Styles with the boot behind the ref’s back, then hit a frog splash for the win.

It was revealed after the match that Mysterio unzipped his boot before the Calf Crusher, which allowed it to be pulled off. The match also saw Styles play mind games with Mysterio, wearing Eddie Guerrero-inspired gear and reversing an attempt by Dom to get Styles DQd in classic Eddie style.

Mysterio has been WWE Intercontinental Champion for 106 days, having won it from Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41. You can see highlights below:

We're taking a trip down memory lane with @AJStylesOrg at SummerSlam tonight! 👀 pic.twitter.com/bF1gEQ63i0 — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025