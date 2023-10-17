wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio Has Altercation With Nathan Frazer at WWE Raw (Video)

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dominik Mysterio WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a Digital Exclusive video showcasing a backstage altercation between NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Nathan Frazer that took place last night at Raw. Things got physical between the two, but officials intervened before it could escalate further. You can see a video of the angle below.

