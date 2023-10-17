wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Has Altercation With Nathan Frazer at WWE Raw (Video)
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a Digital Exclusive video showcasing a backstage altercation between NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Nathan Frazer that took place last night at Raw. Things got physical between the two, but officials intervened before it could escalate further. You can see a video of the angle below.
EXCLUSIVE: @DomMysterio35 got into a fight backstage at #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/A9jejckGkG
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- New WWE Headquarters Includes a Seven Foot WWE Title Monument
- Road Dogg On Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Never Made Samoa Joe WWE Champion
- Lex Luger Says Vince McMahon Never Promised Him The WWE Championship
- Becky Lynch Sunbathing in a Bikini, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos