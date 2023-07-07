Dominik Mysterio On Carlito Potentially Returning to WWE, His Own Growth As a Performer

Carlito got involved in Judgment Day business at WWE Backlash, and if he does return to WWE Dominik Mysterio says he’ll pay for it. Carlito has reportedly told promoters that he has signed with the company after his return at May’s PPV, and Mysterio weighed in on the topic and more in an interview with Metro. You can check out some highlights below:

On a possible match with Carlito in WWE: “For sure, that’s definitely an interesting match! I know he’s had some history with my dad from back in the day, but for his sake I hope he doesn’t! He’s gonna have a problem with the Judgment Day and we’re gonna stomp him out! He put his business in our business, and that just doesn’t happen.”

On if he was surprised by anything when he entered the business: “I don’t know if anything really shocked me about it. I think more respect for what my dad did, and for what we do for a living. But I think… I grew up around this, man, this is all I’ve known for my whole life. I started travelling with my dad when I was four or five years old, I started appearing on TV when I was eight. So this is all I know, none of this is new to me!”

On growing as a performer: “The only thing that’s new to me is my learning experiences that come from being in the ring, and learn something new every day, so I’m very grateful and very blessed to be here.”