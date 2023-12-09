WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Says His Back Hurts From Carrying WWE, Damage CTRL React To Asuka’s Smackdown Win

– Dominik Mysterio says Wes Lee isn’t the only one with back pain, as his back hurts from carrying WWE for the last two years. As noted, Wes Lee was forced to pull out of his North American Title shot against Mysterio at NXT Deadline due to needing back surgery and as a result, Mysterio will face Dragon Lee for the title with Rey Mysterio in Lee’s corner. Dominik cut a promo in a Smackdown digital exclusive talking about the change.

Dominik said (per Fightful):

“Well, you know, my back also hurts from carrying this company on my back for the past almost two years now. I already beat Dragon Lee twice with my dad in his corner. So I don’t know why I need to continue to prove myself on why I’m the greatest NXT North American Champion that has ever stepped foot on this planet. Anyways, I think we’re done here because I need to go somewhat prepare for Dragon Lee, I guess. I mean, I already beat the guy, but whatever.”

– In another digital exclusive, Damage CTRL thanked and hugged Bayley for helping Asuka get a win over Charlotte Flair on Smackdown. Bayley distracted Flair and was knocked off the apron, which led to Asuka getting a roll-up pinfall: