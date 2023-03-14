Dominik Mysterio Challenges Rey Mysterio To WrestleMania 39 Match

Dominik Mysterio wants to face his father in the ring at WrestleMania 39. Monday night’s show saw Dominik interrupt Rey Mysterio as the latter was discussing his WWE Hall of Fame induction, blasting him for not being there when he was growing up. He took shots at Rey and challenged him to a match at the PPV.

Dominik refused to fight his son and walked away as Dominik continued to sling insults at him. The match has not yet been confirmed for the show.