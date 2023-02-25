Dominik Mysterio Interrupts Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Then Appears On WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair appeared on this week’s WWE Smackdown to address her WrestleMania opponent in Rhea Ripley, but had to deal with Dominik Mysterio first. Friday night’s show saw Flair come out and cut a promo about Ripley, only to be interrupted by Dom who told Flair she was in over her head. Dominik sang Ripley’s praises until Charlotte cut him off and said she had a “real Latino man” at home. Things got increasinly personal until Ripley came out, only to be pulled away by Dominik: