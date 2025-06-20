wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio To Take Part In Chicken Finger Eating Contest, Will Compete Against Joey Chestnut
Dominik Mysterio is set for his biggest challenge to date, a chicken finger eating contest against Joey Chestnut. For those who aren’t aware, Chestnut is a multi-time champion in eating contest, perhaps the best known champion eater.
However, Mysterio will have some help. While Chestnut is competing on his own, Mysterio will team with Julian Edelman and two fans. This is a three-team affair and the final team will consist of DJ Khaled, Druski, Livvy Dunne and Michael Rubin. It happens today at 4 PM ET at the Raising Cane’s Booth (#2910) at Fanatics Fest.
If Dom can survive this challenge, he will then move onto Saudi Arabia, where he is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. That match happens at Night of Champions in Riyadh on June 28.
Joey Chestnut is taking on the world in the ultimate chicken finger eating contest with @raisingcanes. He'll take on teams of athletes & celebs + 2 lucky fans!Come hungry. Come loud. And come ready to witness chicken finger history – only at Fanatics Fest. pic.twitter.com/Th44MFhQzc
— Fanatics Fest (@FanaticsFest) June 19, 2025
