– During a recent interview with Club 520 ahead of WWE SummerSlam, WWE Superstar and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio claimed his rib injury before SummerSlam was legitimate. According to Mysterio, he was dealing with two dislocated lower ribs.

Dominik Mysterio said on his rib injury (via Fightful), “I dislocated my two lower ribs. They were digging into my cartilage. That’s why I was hurt.” He continued, “Everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt.”

Dominik Mysterio defends his title tomorrow night against AJ Styles in a singles bout at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 2. The premium live event is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.