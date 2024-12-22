– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recalled his match against his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39. According to Dominik, he was pulled beside before the match and told not to interact with his mother or sister who were sitting ringside during the match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On being told to stay away from his family sitting ringside: “At WrestleMania 39, I was pulled aside by, I won’t specify who, and they said, ‘Don’t do anything to your family up front. If there is something there, don’t touch it. Stay away.’ I was like, ‘Alright.’ I asked them, ‘How serious are we about me staying away? My mother did try and slap me a couple of times.’ I pushed the buttons a little bit.”

On throwing water on his sister’s face: “We started the match and I see that….as stupid as she [Dominik’s sister Aalyah] is, she is holding this red cup right in front. Just posted up there. You’re just asking for something, either me slapping it or…at first I took it. I originally wanted to take a sip of water. I look at it and I realize there wasn’t too much in there. I figured, ‘Let’s just throw it in her face. It’s not like she is going to hop over (the rail),’ and if for whatever reason she hop over and put her hands on me, that’s assault. I would have hit her back. Or security would have tackled her. She needed to be taken care of.”

The singles match saw Rey Mysterio beat his son Dominik.