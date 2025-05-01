Dominik Mysterio Comments on Rey Fenix & Penta Joining WWE

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio commented on Rey Fenix and Penta joining WWE this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dominik Mysterio on Penta and Rey Fenix joining WWE: “It took them long enough, right? We have 12, 13 guys with masks on. It doesn’t even matter. They all hide their faces. I’m a good-looking dude. I don’t need to wear a mask. If you go back to that WCW Eddie [Guerrero] segment where he de-masks everyone, there is a reason these guys wear masks. They are all ugly.”

On how Rey Fenix and Penta are fossils compared to him: “I could give a s*** about Penta and Fenix. They are all fossils at this point compared to me. I already beat Penta. I beat Penta on the biggest stage of them all. I got into Monday Night Raw and I beat him again. I am the greatest luchador and Mysterio of all time. These guys aren’t on my playing field.”

On the Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title against Penta. Rey Fenix currently wrestles for the SmackDown roster.