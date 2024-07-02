wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Ends Up in Compromising Situation With Liv Morgan Again On WWE Raw
Dominik Mysterio ended up in an interesting position with Liv Morgan once again on this week’s WWE Raw. Morgan has been targeting Dominik and getting him in compromising positions while Rhea Ripley is out of action due to injury, and Monday night’s show saw the pattern repeat itself as Dom battled his father Rey Mysterio.
During the match, Dom was on the apron when Rey Mysterio knocked him off and onto Morgan who was at ringside. Dominik tried to get off of Morgan but was held there by her until Rey came over to break it up. Rey ended up getting the victory in the match.
Liv Morgan y Dominik acaban juntitos de nuevo jasjsajsasjasajsajsaj #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Dzi4Ui1Fh0
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 2, 2024
DADDY DOM#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DyZ2QnBLFR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 2, 2024
