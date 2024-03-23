wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Costs Rey Mysterio Match With Santos Escobar On WWE Smackdown
March 22, 2024
Dominik Mysterio has renewed hostilities with his dad, attacking Rey during his match on WWE Smackdown. Rey was facing Santos Escobar on Friday’s show with the LWO and Legado del Fantasma banned from ringside when Dominik attacked his dad while wearing one of Rey’s masks. The attack allowed Escobar to get the pinfall.
Dominik and Rey feuded last year leading into WrestleMania, where Rey defeated his son.
