– As noted, WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio on tomorrow’s WWE Raw. Dominik Mysterio released a video message directed at Owens and Zayn ahead of the matchup, which you can view below.

Dominik stated, “Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. You know, I wish I could say some good things about them, but The Judgment Day has already beat them, twice. So I don’t see anything different this upcoming Monday, and sooner or later, The Judgment Day is gonna be tag team champions.”

The tag team match on tomorrow’s Raw will be a non-title bout. Tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.