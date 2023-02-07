Dominik Mysterio Didn’t Think He Was Ever Going to Turn Heel

Dominik Mysterio is just as surprised as anyone else that he’s in one of the most prominent heel groups in WWE. The Judgment Day member appeared on Busted Open Radio recently and discussed his current storyline and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being surprised by the way his storyline has played out: “I didn’t think any of this was going to play out the way it did. The process for me starting to wrestle and train and debut was all completely different in our eyes and what we had envisioned.”

On his heel turn: “Me being a heel I don’t think was ever in the plan. My dad’s always been a big babyface and he’s never been the bad guy, so I think seeing a different side of a Mysterio was what got the people intrigued.”

On his current spot on the roster: “I’m so blessed to be in the position that I am. WWE sells a picture of ‘Edge and Rey Mysterio defeats The Judgment Day,’ but I’m standing over both of them. That’s just insane to me.”