– During a recent interview with ESTO, Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio discussed his interest in having Stephanie Vaquer possibly join the stable. Vaquer recently signed with WWE NXT. Mysterio said on Vaquer (via Fightful):

“It’s a great thing for us to have another Latina in WWE. Especially having her is something that is going to ignite the women’s division. She’s going to bring something different from this side of the United States, I’m excited to see her. If she wants she can have something with Judgement Day; We have two Irish, two Puerto Ricans and we need someone else coming from Mexico.”

Vaquer recently made her WWE in-ring debut over the weekend at a live event in Mexico City.